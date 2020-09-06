Maha NCP leader offers palace, bungalow for COVID-19 fight
Pune, Sep 6 (PTI)NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar has offered two properties, including a grand royal heritage palace located in Phaltan in western Maharashtra's Satara district, to the administration to set up COVID-19 centres. "There are several rooms in the palace and it can be turned into a temporary COVID-19 centre.PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-09-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 21:02 IST
Pune, Sep 6 (PTI)NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar has offered two properties, including a grand royal heritage palace located in Phaltan in western Maharashtra's Satara district, to the administration to set up COVID-19 centres. Nimbalkar wrote to the Satara district administration about the decision.
"We have offered Vikram Vilas, a bungalow in Songaon owned by my cousin Raghunath Raje Naik Nimbalkar, as well as Mudhoji Manmohan Rajwada, a heritage palace in Phaltan, to the district administration," he told PTI. "There are several rooms in the palace and it can be turned into a temporary COVID-19 centre. Cases are increasing in rural centres and infrastructure is lacking so it was decided by the trust to offer these two properties," Nimabalkar said.
He said the trust would provide other support as well to contain the outbreak..
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramraje NaikNimbalkar
- NCP
- Pune
- Satara district
- Phaltan
- Maharashtra
- Songaon
ALSO READ
Forced to travel 50 km for online classes, children in Maha villages reach out to NCPCR for Internet
Pune: Idols of five `Manache ganapati' installed
Forced to travel 50 km for online classes, children in Maha villages reach out to NCPCR for Internet
No rise in complaints of crimes against children during lockdown: NCPCR chief
Columbia Pacific group to expand senior living biz in India, forms JV to develop project in Pune