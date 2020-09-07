Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN opposes National Testing Agency, says it will discourage rural students

Anbalagan, giving the government's initial views on the NEP, saidthe policy proposal was that higher education institutions should offer degree courses in regional languages and this was already being followed in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu has always followed a two language policy which has been a success, he said, adding the government has already taken a decision to continue with it in future also.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:53 IST
TN opposes National Testing Agency, says it will discourage rural students

Opposing a proposal in the National Education Policy 2020 that the National Testing Agency should conduct entrance examinations, Tamil Nadu on Monday told the Centre that the move would discourage rural students. "The NEP 2020 has proposed to conduct entrance examination by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

This move would discourage rural students and the Government of Tamil Nadu is not for such a proposal. Further, this will be an added burden on the students," Minister for Higher Education K P Anbalagan said in a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Tamil Nadu has all along opposed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. According to the NEP, "The NTA will serve as a premier, expert,autonomous testing organisation to conductentrance examinations for undergraduate and graduate admissions and fellowships in higher educational institutions.

The high quality, range, and flexibility of the NTA testing serviceswill enable most universities to use these common entrance exams - rather than each university conducting their own entrance exam- thereby drastically reducing the burden on students, universities and colleges and the entire education system." The NTA will work to offer high-quality common aptitude test, as wellas specialised common subject exams in sciences, humanities, languages,arts and vocational subjects at least twice every year. Anbalagan, giving the government's initial views on the NEP, saidthe policy proposal was that higher education institutions should offer degree courses in regional languages and this was already being followed in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu has always followed a two language policy which has been a success, he said, adding the government has already taken a decision to continue with it in future also. On the policy's goal of achieving 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035, he said Tamil Nadu's GER stood at 49 per cent as per the recent All India Survey of Higher Education and the state would reach the 50 per cent target very soon.

Various measures have been taken up, including opening of new colleges and recruitment of teachers and such initiatives would continue, he said, adding that by 2035, Tamil Nadu can achieve an ambitious target of 65 per cent GER. "I would also like to state that Teacher-Students Ratio of Tamil Nadu is 1:17 against the All India Ratio of 1:26." The NEP 2020 aims at converting the B.Ed programme into a four year Integrated Degree Course and it is welcome as it would enable students to complete the degree early and enter the teaching profession quickly, he said.

Anbalagan also flagged the policy's recommendations on institutional restructuring and colleges being either a degree awarding autonomous institutions or a constituent of a university. "I would like to point out that in Tamil Nadu, out of 587 colleges across the State, only 53 colleges are autonomous and all the other colleges are required to be nurtured suitably by the affiliated Universities and then improve their quality standards.

Hence, the present model of Tamil Nadu may be allowed to continue." The Minister told the Centre that Tamil Nadu has appointed a seven member committee, chaired by the Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, to go through the policy and make suitable recommendations for adoption by the State..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Three Somali special forces killed, US officer wounded in car bomb -Somali official

Three Somali special forces soldiers were killed and a U.S. officer was seriously wounded in a car bomb on Monday outside the forces base in the countrys south, a regional Somali government official said. Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab said the...

Vietnam begins trial of 29 villagers in deadly land dispute

A Vietnamese court on Monday began the trial of 29 villagers accused of involvement in a deadly clash with police over a land dispute, state media reported. State broadcaster VTV said 25 of the defendants are accused of murdering three poli...

NHAI takes 'strict action' against defaulting firms for accident at under-construction bridge in WB

The NHAI on Monday said it has debarred the developer firm and consultants from participation in future projects after holding them responsible for accident at an under-construction bridge over river Ganga at downstream of Farakka Barrage i...

Police checking CCTV footage, social media to trace molester who pushed woman off moving car

The police on Monday said that they are checking CCTV footage to find out the man allegedly involved in molesting and pushing a woman off a moving car which also hit another woman who, along with her husband, tried to stop the vehicle on he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020