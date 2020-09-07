Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 scare hits National Police Academy in Hyderabad as 80 admin staff test positive

As many as 80 staff in the administrative and maintenance departments of the city-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) have tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined, officials said on Monday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-09-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 23:20 IST
COVID-19 scare hits National Police Academy in Hyderabad as 80 admin staff test positive

As many as 80 staff in the administrative and maintenance departments of the city-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) have tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined, officials said on Monday. The staff, who tested positive for the virus in phases, were not involved in the training duties, said a senior official of the academy, a premier training institute for the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

In view of the development, entry into the academy has been restricted and outsiders were not allowed. "No faculty/instructor, who used to interact with the IPS probationers has got infected as per the test results.... We postponed those administrative works which are not required to be done immediately," the official said.

The 80 staff members have been quarantined in different locations and they were doing fine, the official said adding around 25-30 out of them who got infected earlier would be declared recovered very soon..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Noted scientist Govind Swarup dead

Renowned radio astronomer and scientist Govind Swarup died on Monday night in a private hospital here in Maharashtra following illness, the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics NCRA said in a statement. He was 91.Swarup, the doyen of Indi...

Soccer-Bologna coach Mihajlovic returns to training after quarantine

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic can leave quarantine and will be present at training on Tuesday after returning a second negative COVID-19 test, the Serie A club said on Monday. The 51-year-old Serb, who tested positive in August, was consi...

UK slaps quarantines on Greek island travellers as cases rise

The UK on Monday recorded nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day running and unveiled a new islands policy that will require anyone returning to England from seven Greek islands, including Crete. Mykonos and Santorini, to sel...

Manipur reports 84 new COVID-19 cases

Manipur has reported 84 new COVID-19 cases and 194 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to the state government, the total number of cases currently now stand at 7,106 which includes 5,358 recoveries, 1,710 active cases and 38 deaths....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020