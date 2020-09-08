Left Menu
HarperCollins releases the most-anticipated self-empowering book of the year, Think Like A Monk, by Jay Shetty

This book frees you from the hypnosis of social conditioning and helps you become the architect of your own life." In Think Like A Monk, viral Storyteller and one of the top Podcast host Jay Shetty simplifies the timeless wisdom he gained as a monk into practical, actionable steps to train one's mind for peace and purpose every day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:27 IST
- Think Like A Monk, written by one of the top Podcast hostJay Shetty, is now the No. 1 Bestseller in Books on Amazon.in NEW DELHI, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the release of Jay Shetty's Think Like A Monk which is leading with the No. 1 Bestseller in Books tag on Amazon.in. This much anticipated self-empowering book of the year has already got global celebrities like Arianna Huffington, Ellen DeGeneres and Khloe Kardashian raving about it, with more joining the transformational #ThinkLikeAMonk journey with Jay Shetty. Talking about the book, bestselling author and professor of medicine, Deepak Chopra, said, "Jay Shetty shows you step by step how to build your power, shifting your focus from self-image to self-esteem. This book frees you from the hypnosis of social conditioning and helps you become the architect of your own life." In Think Like A Monk, viral Storyteller and one of the top Podcast host Jay Shetty simplifies the timeless wisdom he gained as a monk into practical, actionable steps to train one's mind for peace and purpose every day. In this honest, inspiring and empowering book, Jay focuses on what he believes are the roadblocks to one's potential and power, helping them develop the skills and tools to breakthrough negativity, anxiety, overthinkingand peoples' expectations.

This book is an effortless guide on how ANYONE can Think Like a Monk: courageous, compassionate and determined; and why it isn't a choice but a necessity in the fast-paced, stressed out and disconnected world. This book further shows how Jay rebelled against the norm to find happiness and meaning through self-awareness and deep work and in this book the readers are invited to take that journey with him. From this book one will learn how to: Train the mind for peace and purpose everyday Learn to stop living based on people's opinions and start living on one's own terms Remove negativity and overcome toxic relationships and habits Heal anxiety, fear and pain from the past Uncover one's true passion and purpose Create effective morning and evening routines that transform one's daily habits Stop overthinking and procrastinating and train the mind to focus Put aside ego to clear the path to success Develop an impactful gratitude practice that goes deeper than a list Find and develop true compatibility in relationships About the Author Jay Shetty's vision is to Make Wisdom Go Viral. He is on a mission to share the timeless wisdom of the world in an accessible, relevant and practical way. He has produced over 400 viral videos which have surpassed more than 8 billion views and have got him a following of over 37.5 million, across all platforms. His podcast, On Purpose, has received over 70 million audio downloads and over 80 million views in podcast videos. iTunes named On Purpose in their Top New Podcast's of 2019 and consistently rank Jay as the Health Podcast. Spotify named Jay the #1 Podcast in India. He was named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2017 for being a game changer in the world of media and has won both the Streamy and Shorty Awards for Best Health and Wellness Creator of the Year 2018.

Order your copy on - Amazon - https://www.amazon.in/Think-Like-Monk-Jay-Shetty/dp/0008386595 Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/think-like-monk-train-your-mind-peace-purpose-every-day/p/itm7aa0c08edb6a1 For more information, please write to - Shabnam.srivastava@harpercollins.co.in About HarperCollins Publishers India HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. HarperCollins India authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, the DSC Prize, the New India Foundation Award, the Atta Galatta Prize, the Shakti Bhatt Prize, the Publishing Next Award, the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is also the only publisher to have been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250100/Think_Like_A_Monk.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249409/HarperCollins_Publishers_India_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

