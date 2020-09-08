Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta elected BCD Chairman

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta has been elected unopposed as the chairperson of Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), said a statement on Tuesday

According to the statement, advocates Rakesh Kumar Kochar, Sanjeev Nasiar, Rakesh Sherawat and Vishnu Sharma have been elected to the Bar body

Gupta, who started his career as an advocate in 1975, has appeared in various criminal matters such as the Uphaar Cinema tragedy, BMW hit and run case, Rahul Mahajan drugs case, 2-G spectrum and coal block cases, National Herald case and the Commonwealth games case.