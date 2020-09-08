Jharkhand: 13-year-old student of residential school for specially-abled found pregnant

A 13-year-old student of a residential school for specially-abled children in Jharkhand's Medininagar district was found to be pregnant on Tuesday, triggering furore in the area, police said. The specially-abled girl was studying at the school, run by an NGO, for the last three years, they said.

She has disabilities in both the legs, a senior district officer said. Her father has lodged a complaint at the Town police station and an investigation has been started, he added.

She has been shifted to a shelter home for security reasons after the district administration came to know about the incident, he said. Medical tests are being conducted to ascertain how old the pregnancy is, the officer said.

No arrests have been yet, he added..