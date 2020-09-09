KZN Education suspends learners over bullying at Mathole School

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has summarily suspended two learners at Mathole High School after a video clip showing one of the learners attacking a fellow learner, circulated on social media networks.

The department said that the School Governing Body (SGB) had been directed to finalise the disciplinary process within seven schooling days, as stipulated in the South African Schools Act.

"Professional therapy is currently being offered to the victim and other affected learners by competent psychologists from our sister Department of Social Development.

"The Legal Services Unit has also been directed to assist the victim to open a case with the police and to contact social media platforms' administrators with the aim of removing and blocking the circulation of the video," the department said in a statement.

The department has appealed to members of the public to refrain from circulating the humiliating video clip as further circulation will only serve to inflict more harm to the dignity of the victim for the rest of her life.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)