Man held for illegally keeping viper, tortoises at home

A man claiming to be a snake- rescuer has been arrested here for illegally keeping a saw-scaled viper and two star tortoises at his residence, a Forest official said on Wednesday. Officials also seized a wild spider on Tuesday from Chembur residence of the accused Aman Abdul Sattar Khan, said range forest officer Santosh Kank.

He said the accused, who is a student, claimed himself to be a snake rescuer. He was booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.