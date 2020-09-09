Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhima Koregaon case: Kol prof alleges arassment by NIA, wants quzzed via video conference

A Kolkata professor, summoned by the NIA in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case in Maharashtra, on Wednesday accused the central agency of trying to harass him, and said he has sought to be questioned via video conference because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:23 IST
Bhima Koregaon case: Kol prof alleges arassment by NIA, wants quzzed via video conference

A Kolkata professor, summoned by the NIA in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case in Maharashtra, on Wednesday accused the central agency of trying to harass him, and said he has sought to be questioned via video conference because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a notice to IISER professor Partho Sarathi Ray, who is also the convenor of Persecuted Prisoners Solidarity Committee's (PPSC) West Bengal unit, asking him to appear for questioning at its Mumbai office on September 10 in connection with the 2018 incident.

"I have written to the NIA asking it if I can attend the questioning session by video conferencing. My duties in this pandemic situation are preventing me from travelling. Waiting for the response," the young scientist, involved in COVID-19 research activities, told PTI.

The professor at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research's (IISER) Kolkata unit said he has nothing to do with the incident and "the probe agency is trying to harass me". The scientist and social activist also said that there was no charge against him, and he had never visited the Bhima Koregaon memorial in Pune.

"The agency (NIA) has summoned me as a witness in the case under section 160 CrPC (a police officer's power to require attendance of witnesses). Therefore, there are no charges against me. I have no connection with this case as I have never been to Bhima Koregaon. I wasn't even aware of the incident till I read about it in the newspapers," he had said on Sunday. The case pertains to an incident of caste violence that took place near the Bhima Koregaon war memorial on January 1, 2018, following alleged provocative speeches at Elgar Parishad conclave a day earlier.

Several vehicles were torched and one person was killed in the incident, triggering large scale Dalit agitation in Maharashtra..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ranaut takes on Shiv Sena, tells Thackeray his ‘ego will be destroyed’

Actor Kangana Ranaut landed here on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh, angry and caustic as she took on the Shiv Sena, called her home Ram mandir, referred to Bullywood and described herself as the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a series ...

See no reason to deny leave to prof for fellowship in France: HC to JNU

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it saw no reason for Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU denying leave to one of its professors to pursue a nine-month fellowship offered by a French research institute. Prima facies I see no reason why he sh...

Banks catalysts of economic revival: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said banks are going to be the catalysts for economic revival. At this stage, the catalysts for economic revival, the catalysts who have the pulse of every one of their customers, are banks, ...

Maha: Two die in lightning strike in Palghar district

Two persons were killed onWednesday in a lightning strike in Palghar district ofMaharashtra, an official saidThe incident occurred near Kurze dam in Talasaritaluka, said district disaster cell chief Vivekanand KadamThe deceased Sachin Kurve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020