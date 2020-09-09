Left Menu
IISc to conduct test for masters programmes on Feb 15

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) would conduct the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2021 on February 14, director of IISc Govindan Rangarajan said on Wednesday The portal for applying for the test would be open to aspiring candidates from September 10 to October 15, 2020, a statement from IISc said here.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) would conduct the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2021 on February 14, director of IISc Govindan Rangarajan said on Wednesday The portal for applying for the test would be open to aspiring candidates from September 10 to October 15, 2020, a statement from IISc said here. JAM is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking admission to various masters programmes.

The programmes are: MSc (two years), Masters in Economics (two years), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, MSc-MS (Research) or PhD dual degree, and other post-bachelor degree programmes at IITs (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi), THE STAtement said. The test score would be used by llSc Bangalore for admission to integrated PhD programmes.

It would also be used by other centrally funded technical institutions such as NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, and IISERs for admission to their programmes. JAM 2021 is open to all nationals and there is no age restriction.

The score is valid for only one year. The test would have seven papers - Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

A new paper on EN was added this year and the purview of JAM is extended to social sciences to provide admissions to masters programmes in Economics at the IITs. To reflect this, the name of the exam is changed to Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) from 2021.

The examination would be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) in online mode only. A candidate can appear for either one or two test papers.

The examination would be conducted in various cities spread across the country. The examination attracts over one lakh aspirants every year.

