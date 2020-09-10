VC of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University suspended for corruption
The vice-chancellor, R P Singh, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on on September 8 for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.20 lakh for the allotment of examination centre to a private college affiliated to the university in Nagaur, according to officials "Prof. Two middlemen were also arrested by the ACB in connection with the case. Singh was earlier the vice-chancellor of Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur..PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-09-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:22 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra suspended the vice-chancellor of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer on corruption charges on Thursday, an official statement said. The vice-chancellor, R P Singh, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on on September 8 for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.20 lakh for the allotment of examination centre to a private college affiliated to the university in Nagaur, according to officials "Prof. RP Singh has been suspended from the post of Vice Chancellor of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer with immediate effect," the statement said.
The governor is also the chancellor of the university. Two middlemen were also arrested by the ACB in connection with the case.
Singh was earlier the vice-chancellor of Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur..
ALSO READ
Cong workers raise slogans outside party office in Ajmer, express support for Pilot
Ajmer Dargah, several major temples to reopen in Rajasthan tomorrow
Brief demonstration by Cong workers outside party’s Ajmer office as Maken met local leaders
Ajmer Sharif dargah reopens for devotees
Vice-Chancellor among three held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Ajmer