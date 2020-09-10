VC of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University suspended for corruption

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra suspended the vice-chancellor of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer on corruption charges on Thursday, an official statement said. The vice-chancellor, R P Singh, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on on September 8 for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.20 lakh for the allotment of examination centre to a private college affiliated to the university in Nagaur, according to officials "Prof. RP Singh has been suspended from the post of Vice Chancellor of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer with immediate effect," the statement said.

The governor is also the chancellor of the university. Two middlemen were also arrested by the ACB in connection with the case.

Singh was earlier the vice-chancellor of Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur..