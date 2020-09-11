Deen Dayal Veterinary University VC conferred honourary rank of NCC colonel commandant

G K Singh, Vice Chancellor of Deen Dayal Veterinary University, was conferred the honourary rank of colonel commandant by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) here on Thursday, officials said. “It is a moment of proud for me to honour a person in high position and is committed for NCC all through his life since he was a student," Brigadier Sanjai Kadyan, Group Commander NCC Aligarh said, while bestowing the honour.

He said the post of colonel commandant is considered coveted for any military officer. After receiving the honour, Singh said, “Since NCC is in my blood, all possible cooperation would be given to the NCC unit of the university so that cadets bring laurels.