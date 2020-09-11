Committed to making Rajasthan leader in higher and technical education: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government is committed to making Rajasthan a leading state in the country in the field of higher and technical education. He made the remarks at the e-inauguration of nine higher education colleges and 10 engineering and polytechnic colleges organised by the Higher and Technical Education Department.

The higher and technical education colleges have been built at a cost of about Rs 62 crore and Rs 23.22 crore, respectively. They polytechnic colleges will have girls hostels, labs, an innovative syllabus, e-content and semester system, according to an official statement. It is our priority to spread higher and technical education to remote areas of the state so that children living in villages can also become excellent human resources like doctors, engineers, scientists and research scholars, Gehlot said in the statement.

He said the unprecedented work done to open 87 new government colleges in the last one-and-a-half-year shows the state government's determination to promote higher education. During the coronavirus crisis, quality education is being imparted to students by adopting innovations like online teaching and e-content, he added.

Minister of State for Technical Education Subhash Garg said Rajasthan has emerged as a model of good governance even in challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic. Minister of State for Higher Education Bhanwar Singh Bhati said the government's aim has been that children living in remote areas should have opportunities to pursue higher education near their home.