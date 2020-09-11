Left Menu
Development News Edition

DU's visually impaired students back in Delhi for second round of exams

Visually impaired students who could not take the Delhi University's online open book exams last month have returned to the national capital from their homes in other parts of the country to appear for the second round commencing from September 14.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:34 IST
DU's visually impaired students back in Delhi for second round of exams

Visually impaired students who could not take the Delhi University's online open book exams last month have returned to the national capital from their homes in other parts of the country to appear for the second round commencing from September 14. According to the university, 12,000 students have registered for the second phase of online open book exams, and 3,000 of these have opted to take the exams at designated centres.

The first phase of online open book exams for final year postgraduate and undergraduate students was conducted between August 10 and August 31. The second phase is being conducted for those students who could not take the exams in August. In the second phase, students can take the exams online or visit the university's exam centres.

Deepak Gupta, a visually impaired student, travelled from Bihar's Rohtas district to Delhi to appear for the exams. His exams are scheduled to begin from September 16. "I have opted for the online mode since the varsity has not arranged scribes for us. The National Association for Blind will be helping us in writing the exams. The college hostels are closed and the NGO has made arrangements for our stay," he said.

Kanta, another visually impaired student, said she spent Rs 5,000 to reach Delhi from Uttarakhand on a private vehicle. "I will be taking the exam online since it is not feasible for me to go to the exam centre. I have managed to arrange a scribe. At the centre, it won't be possible to maintain social distancing but in case of online mode, we can sit in one room with our scribe and take the exam," she said.

Nitin Kumar Tyagi has come from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. He said it was difficult to find scribes in his home town and even in Delhi writers are not willing to travel to exam centres at a time when the city is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

"I have arranged for a couple of writers who will write the exam for me. I won't take the exam at the centre but somewhere else. The varsity has not helped us in arranging scribes or even study material," he said..

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia minister issues apology, seeks to restore calm after deadly protests

Colombias defense minister apologized on Friday on behalf of the police for the death of a man in custody that has sparked two nights of protests in capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha, leaving 13 dead and hundreds injured. Demonstrato...

Wall St Week Ahead-Fed meeting in focus as stocks wobble and coronavirus bill stalls

Investors are shifting their focus to the Federal Reserves monetary policy meeting next week as they seek cues following a recent technology-led U.S. market sell-off.So far, few believe the past weeks volatility in stocks - which knocked th...

Sonia Gandhi removes Azad, Kharge as AICC gen secretaries; Reconstitutes CWC; Forms spl committee to assist her on party matters

In a major oganisational reshuffle, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday dropped Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC general secretaries, reconstituted the CWC and appointed P Chidambaram, Randeep Su...

Fauci disagrees with Trump on coronavirus, cites disturbing U.S. statistics

Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trumps assessment the United States has rounded the corner on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing. Fauci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020