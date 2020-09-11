DU's visually impaired students back in Delhi for second round of exams

Visually impaired students who could not take the Delhi University's online open book exams last month have returned to the national capital from their homes in other parts of the country to appear for the second round commencing from September 14. According to the university, 12,000 students have registered for the second phase of online open book exams, and 3,000 of these have opted to take the exams at designated centres.

The first phase of online open book exams for final year postgraduate and undergraduate students was conducted between August 10 and August 31. The second phase is being conducted for those students who could not take the exams in August. In the second phase, students can take the exams online or visit the university's exam centres.

Deepak Gupta, a visually impaired student, travelled from Bihar's Rohtas district to Delhi to appear for the exams. His exams are scheduled to begin from September 16. "I have opted for the online mode since the varsity has not arranged scribes for us. The National Association for Blind will be helping us in writing the exams. The college hostels are closed and the NGO has made arrangements for our stay," he said.

Kanta, another visually impaired student, said she spent Rs 5,000 to reach Delhi from Uttarakhand on a private vehicle. "I will be taking the exam online since it is not feasible for me to go to the exam centre. I have managed to arrange a scribe. At the centre, it won't be possible to maintain social distancing but in case of online mode, we can sit in one room with our scribe and take the exam," she said.

Nitin Kumar Tyagi has come from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. He said it was difficult to find scribes in his home town and even in Delhi writers are not willing to travel to exam centres at a time when the city is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

"I have arranged for a couple of writers who will write the exam for me. I won't take the exam at the centre but somewhere else. The varsity has not helped us in arranging scribes or even study material," he said..