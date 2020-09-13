Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black scientists highlight racism in the lab and the field

And students from underrepresented backgrounds who overcome initial obstacles are “ hyper persistent ” in their studies, continuing at higher rates in STEM fields compared with their white peers, he found. Addressing these gaps has taken on new urgency as the US confronts systemic racism in the wake of nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 20:01 IST
Black scientists highlight racism in the lab and the field

University of Washington ecologist Christopher Schell is studying how coronavirus shutdowns have affected wildlife in Seattle and other cities. But when planning fieldwork, he also thinks about how he's perceived in neighbourhoods where he installs wildlife cameras.

“I wear the nerdiest glasses I have and often a jacket that has my college logo, so that people don't mistake me for what they think is a thug or hooligan,” said Schell, who is African American. The recent episode of a white woman calling the police on a Black birder in New York's Central Park shocked many people. But for Black environmental scientists, worrying about whether they are likely to be harassed or asked to justify their presence while doing fieldwork is a familiar concern.

Tanisha Williams, a botanist at Bucknell University, knows exactly which plants she's looking for. But after being questioned by strangers in public parks, Williams, who is Black, has started carrying her field guides with her. “I've been quizzed by random strangers,” she said.

“Now I bring my wildflower books and botanical field guides, trying to look like a scientist. It's for other people. I wouldn't otherwise lug these books.” Overt harassment and subtle intimidation during fieldwork compound the discrimination that Black scientists and those from other underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds already feel in academic settings. Now researchers in the environmental sciences are increasingly raising issues of discrimination and marginalization in the wake of a national reckoning on race.

They are also pointing out how a lack of diversity among scientists can lead to flawed or incomplete research. A National Science Foundation survey found that in 2016, scholars who identified as Black or African American were awarded just 6 per cent of all doctorates in life sciences, and less than 3 per cent of doctorates in physical and Earth sciences.

Students who identified as Hispanic or Latino were awarded less than 8 per cent of doctorates in life sciences and about 5 per cent of doctorates in physical and Earth sciences. According to the most recent census, Black people make up 13.4 per cent of the population, and Latinos 18.5 per cent. “The issue is not lack of interest” on the part of students from the underrepresented groups, said the University of Washington's Scott Freeman, who studies educational pipelines to degrees in science, technology, engineering or math.

But many of those students come from families with fewer financial resources and face gaps in access to secondary education that is geared toward the sciences or college preparation. Those factors can influence how well they perform in freshman general chemistry — considered a gateway course for pursuing these so-called STEM majors.

It's possible to decrease the impact of these disadvantages by adjusting teaching styles, such as replacing traditional large lectures with hands-on learning, according to Freeman's research. And students from underrepresented backgrounds who overcome initial obstacles are “ hyper persistent ” in their studies, continuing at higher rates in STEM fields compared with their white peers, he found.

Addressing these gaps has taken on new urgency as the US confronts systemic racism in the wake of nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. At a meeting this summer of the Society for Conservation Biology North America, one panel was devoted to “why conservation science needs to prioritize racial and social justice.” Hundreds of scientists have joined a wider discussion among academics about racism, posting their personal experiences of discrimination under the Twitter hashtag #BlackintheIvory, referring to the ivory tower.

But environmental scientists must confront discrimination not just in the halls of academia but in the field as well. Carnivore ecologist Rae Wynn-Grant, a fellow at the National Geographic Society, said she has to put her “feelings aside” when her fieldwork takes her to places where she encounters racist symbols.

While driving in rural Maryland to study bears, Wynn-Grant, who is Black, passed several Confederate flags and a cloth doll of a lynched man hanging from a tree. “This is the extra labor Black people have to do in order to participate in something they're interested in,” she said.

Many researchers say that exposing middle school and high school students to scientists from diverse backgrounds is essential to combating systemic racism. “Growing up, the only Black botanist I'd heard of was George Washington Carver,” said Williams, the scientist at Bucknell, who helped organize a Twitter campaign to highlight the achievements of Black botanists.

Itumeleng Moroenyane, a doctoral student at the National Institute of Scientific Research in Quebec, grew up in post-apartheid South Africa and said he was the only Black botany student in his university's graduating class. Moroenyane now makes it a priority to mentor younger Black scholars. Corina Newsome said her passion for biology started during a high school internship at the Philadelphia Zoo, where a zookeeper who mentored her was the first Black scientist she had met.

Now an ornithologist at Georgia Southern University, Newsome, who is Black, said institutions can promote diversity by helping students find mentors and offering paid internships..

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Congress accuses State govt of covering up COVID failures ,says Stop salaries of all MLAs

The Congress in Goa on Sunday accused the State government of trying to cover-up its failures in regards to COVID cases, financial status and other related issues and demanded to stop the salaries and other benefits of MLAs from ruling and ...

COVID-19: 'Civil Defence volunteers' deployed in Agartala to ensure social distancing

Amid the rising COVID-19 situation in Tripura, Civil Defence volunteers are ensuring that social distancing norms are being followed in the vegetable market of Agartala to prevent the spread of infection. Besides the new volunteers, boards ...

Castagne nets debut goal as Leicester beats West Brom 3-0

Timothy Castagne scored on his Leicester debut before Jamie Vardy netted two penalties in a season-opening 3-0 victory over newcomer West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday. Castagne, a defensive signing from Atalanta, made an ...

Car in Meghalaya minister's convoy meets with accident, 4 injured

A car in Meghalaya minister James P K Sangmas convoy met with an accident in Assam on Sunday when he was returning to Shillong from Manipur, resulting in injuries to four of his security guards, police said. The minister, brother of Meghala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020