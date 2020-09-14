Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toloa Tertiary Scholarships open to supporting Pacific student pursuing STEM

Budget 2020, through the Pacific response package, provides funding for a range of Pacific focused initiatives as part of the COVID-19 recovery and includes $4.9 million for the Toloa programme.   

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 14-09-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 07:29 IST
Toloa Tertiary Scholarships open to supporting Pacific student pursuing STEM
Over the past five years, the Ministry has supported 46 young Pacific people into STEM-related careers and it’s important to continue with this momentum as we focus on the future growth areas in STEM industries.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio, says the Toloa Tertiary Scholarships which aims to encourage more Pacific student numbers participating and pursuing STEM-related studies in 2021, are now open.

"These tertiary scholarships are administrated by the Ministry for Pacific Peoples (MPP), and are part of MPP's overall Toloa programme where we are supporting Pacific communities and providers to deliver targeted Pacific programmes and workshops to increase interest and encourage greater participation in STEM subjects right across Pacific communities, including at the ECE, primary, intermediate and secondary school levels," says Aupito William Sio.

"With Pacific people making up only 2% of the Pacific workforce involved in STEM careers, the Government recognises the need to have more Pacific people in these fields so that they too can have security and confidence in the future of work.

"Anyone that's doing forecasting on the future of work will tell you that technology and automation will have a huge impact on existing jobs, and we've got to work fast to ensure that we increase the number of graduates exiting with STEM-related qualifications to respond to the growing demand from the Tech Industry.

"The Toloa Programme encourages Pacific young people to explore STEM studies in response to the beckoning call from the science and technology-focused sector of the New Zealand economy. The programme is a key component in building their awareness and confidence to be leaders in the high-tech sectors of Aotearoa and the world.

Budget 2020, through the Pacific response package, provides funding for a range of Pacific focused initiatives as part of the COVID-19 recovery and includes $4.9 million for the Toloa programme.

"With the increased funding allocated in Budget 2020 this year, the Toloa Tertiary Scholarship Fund will double the number of scholarships offered to provide 50 scholarships at $10,000 per academic year for outstanding undergraduate and postgraduate Pacific students who are pursuing STEM-related studies in 2021.

Over the past five years, the Ministry has supported 46 young Pacific people into STEM-related careers and it's important to continue with this momentum as we focus on the future growth areas in STEM industries.

"I want to see the Pacific communities of Aotearoa prepare themselves and engage with STEM for the sake of achieving a thriving and prosperous Pacific Aotearoa. The Toloa Tertiary Scholarships provide opportunities to our Pacific young people to succeed and increase their representation in the STEM sectors, supporting them as they work to achieve their life's goals," says Aupito William Sio.

Scholarship applications are open from today until Friday 23 October.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Homer-happy Twins hand Indians sixth straight loss

Marwin Gonzalez homered and drove in three runs, and Nelson Cruz crushed his 16th home run as the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game series sweep of the Cleveland Indians with a 7-5 victory Sunday in Minneapolis. Ryan Jeffers and Josh D...

Manuherekia catchment in Central Otago supported to clean up waterways

The Manuherekia catchment in Central Otago is the third exemplar catchment to be targeted as part of the Governments plan to clean up waterways by supporting community-led programmes. Environment Minister David Parker said the Manuherekia ...

Royals pound Pirates to complete sweep

Brad Keller pitched his first career shutout as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0 Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Keller allowed just five hits and one walk as the Royals won their sixth straight. Salvador Pe...

Sheriff: Deputy on video punching Black man in Georgia fired

A sheriffs deputy in Georgia has been fired after being captured on video repeatedly punching a Black man during a traffic stop, authorities said Sunday. The deputy was being let go for excessive use of force, the Clayton County Sheriffs Of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020