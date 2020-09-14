MP: Prof Akhilesh Pandey appointed VC of Vikram University
An official statement issued on Sunday said the governor appointed Pandey, the professor in the bio-science department of Jabalpurs Rani Durgavati University, as the vice-chancellor (VC) of the Vikram University in Ujjain. The appointment has been made under sub-section one of Section 13 of the University Act 1973.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-09-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 12:05 IST
Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has appointed Professor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey as the vice-chancellor of Ujjain's Vikram University. An official statement issued on Sunday said the governor appointed Pandey, the professor in the bio-science department of Jabalpurs Rani Durgavati University, as the vice-chancellor (VC) of the Vikram University in Ujjain.
The appointment has been made under sub-section one of Section 13 of the University Act 1973. Prof Pandeys tenure will be for four years from taking the charge, the statement said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Anandiben Patel
- Madhya Pradesh
- Vikram University
- Ujjain