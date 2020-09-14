Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK MP raises NEET exam issue in Rajya Sabha

He claimed that 14 young students from Tamil Nadu have taken their lives, fearing that they will not succeed in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), that was held across the country on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 23:26 IST
DMK MP raises NEET exam issue in Rajya Sabha

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP P Wilson, on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday, raised the issue of challenges faced by students due to the NEET examination and claimed that several aspirants in Tamil Nadu have committed suicide as the competitive test was not deferred. Wilson claimed that people feel that the NEET exam, to qualify for admissions in undergraduate medical colleges across India, favours the students of CBSE board. "Only yesterday we were shocked to hear that three aspirants between the ages of 19 and 21 ended their own lives in Madurai, Dharmapuri and Namakkal districts in Tamil Nadu due to their apprehensions that they will not success in NEET exams," Wilson said. He claimed that 14 young students from Tamil Nadu have taken their lives, fearing that they will not succeed in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), that was held across the country on Sunday. "After the aforesaid amendments came in to force and NEET was conducted, it has been felt across the country that NEET not only gives students studying in CBSE schools an upper hand but also greatly disadvantageous to economically weaker section of the society," Wilson said. On the first day of the monsoon session, DMK MPs staged a protest in parliament premises against the NEET exam and the recently introduced National Education Policy.

DMK MPs TR Balu, Tiruchi Siva and Kanimozhi along with others were seen wearing masks while protesting against NEET. Talking to reporters, DMK's floor leader in Rajya Sabha Tiruchi Siva said this year, poor and rural students got a disadvantage in the NEET exam as they were not able to receive coaching due to the coronavirus pandemic. He too claimed that many students have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu due to "fear" of not qualifying in the competitive exam.

The DMK also moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over the "suicide of students due to NEET in Tamil Nadu". The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was held on Sunday with almost 90 per cent students appearing for it, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Many sections of students had requested that the exam be deferred due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

TRENDING

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tear down your barriers, EU says after summit with China's Xi

European Union leaders told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to open up markets, respect minorities and step back from a crackdown in Hong Kong, also asserting that Europe would no longer be taken advantage of in trade. Anxious to sho...

Tennis-Champions Osaka, Thiem make the most of U.S. Open adversities

Circumstances at this years U.S. Open were extraordinary due to the COVID-19 pandemic but rather than getting deterred, champions Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem overcame them in order to fulfil their destinies.Debate raged for months after t...

Volkswagen completes monitoring in 2015 emissions scandal

Volkswagen said Monday that it has completed supervision by an independent monitor imposed as part of the companys plea agreement with the US Justice Department in its diesel emissions scandal. The company said it worked with monitor Larry ...

COVID SCIENCE-Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19; arthritis drug benefit seen

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Flu may be linked with coronavirus spread Influenza outbr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020