Bihar man who did his MA at 98 dies
Rajkumar Vaishya, who created a record by doing his MA at the age of 98 three years ago, died at his residence here, family sources said on Tuesday. "I had visited his house to greet him personally on his achievement and had his blessings too," Kumar said in a condolence message on Tuesday. The chief minister had gone to Vaishyas residence on February 6, 2018, and felicitated him.PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:56 IST
Rajkumar Vaishya, who created a record by doing his MA at the age of 98 three years ago, died at his residence here, family sources said on Tuesday. Vaishya, who was suffering from age-related ailments, died in his sleep on Monday afternoon.
He was 101 and is survived by two sons. Vaishya, who had retired from service from a mining company in the early 1980s, passed MA in Economics from Nalanda Open University in 2017.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mourned Vaishya's death and said that he has his name in the Limca Book of Records for the feat. "I had visited his house to greet him personally on his achievement and had his blessings too," Kumar said in a condolence message on Tuesday.
The chief minister had gone to Vaishyas residence on February 6, 2018, and felicitated him. "I bow my head and pay tribute to the departed soul," he said.
Kumar also talked to his son Dr Santosh Kumar over the phone and consoled him..
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar not a factor in Bihar polls, real fight between RJD and BJP: Tejashwi Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of doing appeasement politics
At LJP meeting, members demand party should not contest Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar's leadership: Sources
Nitish Kumar to address JD(U)'s virtual rally on Monday
Some criticise my govt without facts, daily COVID-19 testing capacity has been increased to 1,50,000: Nitish Kumar