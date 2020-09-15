Pb: Activists of Sikh outfit thrashed in Amritsar

Protesting activists of a Sikh outfit were allegedly thrashed with sticks by the task force of the SGPC here on Tuesday. The incident took place when the activists of Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee were holding a protest outside the Guru Ramdass inn against the missing 328 copies of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib. The task force of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) first asked the activists to end their agitation but when they refused, the task force members allegedly thrashed them with sticks

Punjab cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa condemned the incident. “The Sikh Sangat was protesting peacefully, demanding information about the missing sacred Birs (copies) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and strict action against the culprits,” he said in a statement here. Randhawa also demanded a clarification on the incident from SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal.