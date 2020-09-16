Cardi B files divorce from Offset after three years of marriage

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset after almost three years of marriage. The WAP rapper - real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar has reportedly started the divorce proceedings at a court in Georgia on September 15, according to a news report by The Standard.

The document named Cardi B and rapper Kiari Kendrell Cephus in the divorce filings and the hearing is reportedly set for November 4. According to TMZ, Cardi B is currently separated from Offset and also wants legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The couple had secretly tied the knot in September 2017 before confirming the news the following year. However, the relationship was rocked when Offset was accused of cheating on several occasions.

In December 2018, Cardi B was said to have tried to call it quits on their romance before Offset begged his wife for a second chance.

He said at the time, "I only got one birthday wish and that's to get my wife back Cardi. We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you, Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy."

The couple decided to give their relationship another shot at the time. At the start of January earlier this year, Cardi B addressed her husband's infidelity during a candid interview with Vogue. "I believe in forgiveness. I prayed about it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like bro, it's really us against the world."