Delhi govt directs schools to observe 'dry day' once a week to prevent mosquito breeding

The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to observe "dry day" once a week during which coolers, flower pots, bird pots, water containers, stagnant water and other possible sites be checked thoroughly to prevent mosquito breeding.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 13:07 IST
The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to observe "dry day" once a week during which coolers, flower pots, bird pots, water containers, stagnant water and other possible sites be checked thoroughly to prevent mosquito breeding. The move is part of the awareness campaign for school students against vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya. "The rainy season is most conducive for vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria which spread during this time every year. These are all mosquito generated diseases and they sometimes gain epidemic proportions if preventive measures are not taken.

"Prevention is the best method to control any disease. In order to control and prevent the outbreak, it is essential to prevent breeding of mosquitoes and students should be made aware of this," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to school principals. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic all the schools are closed for students and hence all heads of schools are directed to utilize the facilities of social media and mass messaging to give instructions to students to follow at home, it added.

Wearing full-sleeved clothing, using mosquito repellents, putting wire mesh on doors and windows to prevent entry of mosquitoes, covering all water tanks and containers with well fitted lids to prevent breeding of mosquitoes, are among the measures listed in the awareness campaign. "Observance of dry day once in a week in all schools (preferably on last working day) during which coolers, flower pots, bird pots, water containers, any scrap, stagnant water and other possible breeding sites to be checked thoroughly for ensuring no possibility of mosquito breeding," the DoE said. All schools have also been directed to appoint a nodal officer who will be responsible for all activities related to the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases and monitor the activities being carried out.

Videos

