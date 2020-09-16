HP govt to frame new policy for opening nursing colleges

HP govt to frame new policy for opening nursing collegesPTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:41 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to frame a new policy for opening nursing colleges in the state, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday
Informing the state Assembly about the cabinet decisions taken on Tuesday, Thakur issued a statement saying the cabinet has decided to provide permission for opening nursing colleges to only those institutions who have their own 100-bedded hospitals. PTI DJI RHL
