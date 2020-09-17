Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha on September 16 has released health protocols for the reopening of primary and secondary schools, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

The guidelines outline measures basic educational institutions should enforce before they are allowed to open which will also ensure learning continues despite the COVID-19 break.

Education institutions will be required to develop policies and procedures suitable in their own environment to enable smooth reopening.

Schools will also be required to adopt a timetable and ensure that the syllabus is covered without straining learners following a six-month break.

"All learning institutions should have adequate, clean, and well-maintained toilets at a ratio of 1 door to 25 girls and 1 door to 30 boys with a urinal. Toilets should be disinfected three times a day.

"All food handlers shall undergo asymptomatic screening for Covid-19 on a daily basis; those with symptoms of COVID-19 should be allowed to seek medical attention," read part of the document.

Schools should provide a budget to institute a safe and protective learning environment and build the capacity of institutional staff, learners, and parents on the management of COVID-19.

They are also required to develop awareness messages and enlighten learners and build the capacity of learners, teachers on Covid-19 prevention.

Ensure revision of the institution's rules, regulations, and daily routine and observe a social distance of at least 1.5 meters.