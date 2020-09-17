Left Menu
Development News Edition

NLSIU, Bengaluru justifies separate entrance test, SC reserves verdict on its validity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:21 IST
NLSIU, Bengaluru justifies separate entrance test, SC reserves verdict on its validity

India's one of the most prestigious National Law School of India University (NLSIU) of Bengaluru Thursday strongly defended in the Supreme Court the decision to hold separate entrance examination NLAT-2020 instead of CLAT. Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a centralised national level entrance test for admissions to twenty two National Law Universities (NLUs) in India and Bengaluru's NLSIU was one of them.

The top court, which reserved its order for pronouncement on September 21 on a plea challenging the separate NLAT, was told by senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for the NLSIU, Bengaluru, that the institution has been removed from the consortium of 22 NLUs and moreover the fact that it has the “trimester system” was not considered while fixing the date for CLAT by the consortium.   “Number of times, I had mentioned that we have a trimester system, do not postpone CLAT further. This was a knee-jerk reaction,” the senior lawyer told the bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan. The bench, which also comprised justices R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah, heard the arguments through video conferencing on the plea filed by former NLSIU vice chancellor Professor R Venkata Rao and a parent of an aspirant.

During the hearing, Datar said that the NLSIU cannot be asked to accept students on the basis of CLAT score as it has been removed from the consortium of NLUs. The bench intervened and said that NLSIU has been removed from the office and “not from the consortium”.

Datar said that on Wednesday, the governing council of the NLU consortium had asked the Bengaluru institution to “transfer funds to NALSAR, Hyderabad, which was made the new Secretariat of the consortium”. The apex court had on September 11 given its go ahead to NLSIU, Bengaluru to hold its separate exam, which was to be held on September 12, but restrained it from announcing the results and admitting any student till the pendency of the plea.

The bench had said that it is an important matter which needs to be decided.   It had issued notice to the university and its vice chancellor Professor Sudhir Krishnaswamy and sought their response on the plea.   The plea has termed holding of separate examination as "manifestly arbitrary and illegal decision". The NLSIU action has created an unprecedented uncertainty and has imposed an onerous burden and obligations upon thousands of aspirants, who are now uncertain about the future course of action, the plea has claimed.   It has said such a unilateral decision to hold National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) as entrance exam to the university was taken without any application of mind, “thereby completely prejudicing the students at the final hour and has put their career at jeopardy for purely whimsical reasons”.   The plea has claimed it is apparent that the decision is solely directed at creating an “elitist institution” which caters to those who are able to afford to take the test, while “completely ignoring the aspirations of poor, marginalized, and less privileged candidates”.

It has sought quashing of notification for admission to the five-year integrated BA, LLB (Hons.) programme, 2020-21 read with the press release on NLSIU Admissions 2020-21 dated September 4, 2020.   “Through the impugned notification, the Respondent No. 1 University is in direct violation of the fundamental rights of the students who are desirous of gaining admission into the Respondent University, especially during the current and ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic,” it said.   It further said that an executive council of NLSIU at its 91st meeting unanimously authorized the university to develop an alternative admissions process in the event that CLAT 2020 was further postponed due to the pandemic. “However, it is respectfully submitted that the Executive Council of the Respondent No. 1 University did not have any such powers vested in it and therefore meeting of the Executive Council for this very purpose was illegal and without any basis under its own bylaws,” the plea has said.   The impugned notification provides that the NLSIU shall not accept the scores of CLAT 2020 for admission to academic year 2020-21 and an examination called NLAT be conducted online.

“The sudden and capricious decision of the NLSIU has not only thrown the aspirants of CLAT 2020 into frenzy and in a state of fear and confusion, it has also severely jeopardized the position of the university in the Consortium. Due to the whimsical conduct of the University, the children are put to extreme pressure and mental stress,” the plea has said..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

More children wed, risk trafficking in Rohingya camps in pandemic - U.N.

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Child marriage is on the rise in Bangladeshs Rohingya refugee camps and the risk of human trafficking grows with every day the pandemic shuts youth services, according to a U.N.-le...

Italy: 70 migrants on ship awaiting OK to land jump into sea

More than 70 migrants on a rescue ship awaiting permission to dock in southern Italy jumped into the sea in frustration Thursday and were picked up by Italian authorities off Palermo, a Spanish humanitarian group said. The groups ship, whic...

Harsimrat Kaur, lone SAD member in Modi govt, resigns from Cabinet in protest against farm bills

In a setback to the Modi government, Shiromani Akali Dal SAD member Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills. I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against anti...

In U.S. ally Bahrain, Israel deal rallies a weakened opposition

Bahrain may have won international praise for following in the United Arab Emirates footsteps and establishing ties with Israel, but the dramatic move by the close U.S. ally could stir a new wave of opposition at home.While the deal will en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020