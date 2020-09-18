Left Menu
Schools in Meghalaya to partially reopen from Sep 21

"Regular class activities for schools, colleges, and educational institutions will continue to remain closed up to September, 30," Wahlang said in the order. Students who intend to attend the teacher-student counselling would have to get the written consent of their parents or guardians to visit the schools and educational institutions.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 18-09-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:52 IST
Schools in Meghalaya which are shut for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic will partially reopen from next week for students to meet teachers to clarify their doubts, Education minister Lahkmen Rymbui said on Friday. The schools will be open for students of class 9 to 12 to meet teachers to clear their doubts but there will be no regular classes and no classroom session, he said.

"Schools will be partially opened up from September 21 for students to come and meet their teachers and clarify doubts on subjects they find it difficult. There will be no regular classes and no classroom sessions," Rymbui told PTI. The guidelines for reopening of schools have been issued on Thursday, he said.

The Education minister said the state government has rationalised the school curriculum for this academic year and the adjusted academic calendar for all levels in view of COVID-19 pandemic. As per the guidelines issued by the Education Department principal secretary DP Wahlang, "regular" classroom activities in schools, colleges and other educational institutions would remain closed till September 30 across the state.

The direction from the Ministry of Home Affairs which emphasised on easing restrictions in areas outside containment areas across the country, has also been taken into consideration. "Regular class activities for schools, colleges, and educational institutions will continue to remain closed up to September, 30," Wahlang said in the order.

Students who intend to attend the teacher-student counselling would have to get the written consent of their parents or guardians to visit the schools and educational institutions. Schools should have flexibility in school timings, students visit and uniform code and ensure short duration visit of students, the notification said.

Elementary school teachers are to attend schools as per their roster duty chart developed by the school for compulsory transaction of daily or weekly lessons plans or worksheet accordingly via online or through parental distribution at the school campus, Wahlang said. Schools have been asked to develop individual micro planning relating to flexibility in school timings, the scheduling of students visit and uniform code, he said.

The notification said that all schools should prepare a Continuous Learning Plan (CLP) to ensure all students are learning, continue online or distance learning modes and develop a 50 per cent attendance of teaching and non-teaching staff. The department has laid strict emphasis on compliance of health protocols, such as maintaining physical distance, wearing masks, washing hands with soap and alcohol-based hand sanitisers and sanitising all teaching materials.

