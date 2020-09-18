Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi to empanel securities market trainers for investor education initiative

Noting that an educated investor is a "protected investor", Sebi said there is a need to increase the outreach of investor education programmes so that investors understand the securities market better and make informed investment decisions. SMARTs are expected to conduct Investor Awareness Programs (IAP) for existing and prospective investors in the securities markets, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:41 IST
Sebi to empanel securities market trainers for investor education initiative
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sebi on Friday invited applications from individuals and entities to be impaneled as Securities Market Trainers (SMARTs) to shore up the regulator's investor education initiative amid growing retail participation in the capital markets. Noting that an educated investor is a "protected investor", Sebi said there is a need to increase the outreach of investor education programs so that investors understand the securities market better and make informed investment decisions.

SMARTs are expected to conduct Investor Awareness Programs (IAP) for existing and prospective investors in the securities markets, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement. In these programs, topics related to the basics of securities markets, rights, and responsibilities of investors, understanding the risks and rewards involved while investing in the market, grievance redressal mechanism, among others, are expected to be covered.

These programs would be conducted in various regional languages, in addition to English and Hindi. According to Sebi, individual SMARTs are expected to conduct programs in their respective districts so that investors in tier-II and tier-III cities are also benefitted.

The capital markets watchdog has been undertaking various investor awareness activities, including seminars or webinars with stock exchanges, depositories, multimedia campaign, among others. According to the regulator, applicants may be either an individual or an organization working in the field related to law, commerce, management, economics, and financial markets education.

The organization could be a trust or society company or partnership registered under the relevant Acts. In the case of an individual applicant, Sebi said the applicant must have a graduate degree from a recognized university with 50 percent marks and at least five years of experience of either working or teaching in the areas of law, commerce, management, economics, or financial markets education.

If an applicant is an organization, the regulator said, at least one member of the governing body must have a graduate degree from a recognized university with 50 percent marks and at least five years of experience of either working or teaching in areas of law, commerce, management, economics or financial markets education. The SMARTs would be provided reimbursement for the expenses incurred by them, subject to prescribed limits for conducting investor awareness programs on securities markets throughout the country.

The last date for sending the application is October 16, the statement said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Man wanted in hit-and-run case arrested after 12 years in J-K

A man wanted in a hit-and-run case for 12 years was arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Friday, police said. Based on specific information, a police team conducted a raid in Chhajla village in tehsil Mankote and arrested accus...

SP delegation calls on UP Guv, accuses govt pursuing vendetta politics

A Samajwadi Party delegation on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and sought her intervention to check the alleged harassment of opposition leaders by the BJP-led state government due to political vendetta. It also brought t...

'Festive season to push auto sales but disproportionate billings may lead to stress for dealers'

Although festive season demand may provide some temporary relief to the auto industry in the next two-three months, the continued disproportionate wholesale billings by original equipment manufacturers could lead to increased stress for dea...

Study group for women stuck in 'debt labyrinth': Maha minister

The Maharashtra government has formed a study group to suggest ways to help women stuck in a debt labyrinth of micro finance companies in rural areas and resolve their economic issues, Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Friday. The state-level ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020