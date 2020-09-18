JNUSU demands phased return of senior students to campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Friday gave a protest call to press its demand for phased return of senior students to the campus.

The students body also claimed that there was heavy deployment of the CRPF and police at the campus gate.

A senior police officer said the JNUSU has been demanding opening of the campus for senior students, especially those pursuing PhD and MPhil, so that they can complete their academic work.