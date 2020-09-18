Left Menu
Maha: child turning 6 before Dec 31 can enroll in school same year

This means if a child turns six before December 31, he or she would be eligible to be admitted to class I in the ongoing academic year, and won't have to wait till the next June. The new December 31 cut-off date will be applicable to nursery and play-school admissions to, said a government resolution (GR).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 22:39 IST
Maha: child turning 6 before Dec 31 can enroll in school same year

The cut-off date to decide if a child is old enough to be admitted to school was changed from September 30 to December 31 in Maharashtra on Friday. This means if a child turns six before December 31, he or she would be eligible to be admitted to class I in the ongoing academic year, and won't have to wait till the next June.

The new December 31 cut-off date will be applicable to nursery and play-school admissions to, said a government resolution (GR). Further, the decision is applicable to all schools in the state irrespective of board affiliations, the order stated.

