Vidyashilp Community Trust Recognizes Government School Teachers for Their Contribution Towards Students and Society

Vidyashilp Community Trust (VCT), on Friday, felicitated teachers and principals across twenty-one government schools adopted by the trust, for their commendable work in the last few months in the fight against COVID-19. The trust, aiming to improve the quality of education in rural India by nurturing children and supporting teachers to create a holistic educational environment, presented gift cards and appreciation notes to 140 members of the school staff. With the onset of COVID-19, it became imperative to keep track of people quarantining at their homes to control the further spread of the virus. Teachers have been conducting surveys for the home quarantined in villages to ensure medication was properly administered and social distancing norms were followed. Additionally, they ascertained that the educational needs of the students are also met by personally visiting younger children at home. This enabled the students to clarify doubts and focus on new lessons with their assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Radhika Pai, Head, Vidyashilp Community Trust said, "We deeply appreciate the efforts of our teachers and principals in not only upholding their social responsibilities but also exploring new avenues of education. Through this event, we want to honor them and also encourage our students to look up to them as the role models and superheroes they are." Murali N., Principal, at Maralakunte Government Higher Primary School said, "It is humbling and encouraging to be acknowledged for our work. Our association with VCT is that of trust and support and we hope to continue working with them to bring to reality the vision of a comprehensive educational ecosystem." The event was attended by Mr. Muneendra Kumar, Corporator BBMP Jakkur Ward along with principals from 21 Government schools. Keeping in mind the state guidelines for social distancing, the function was restricted to only 40 guests and all necessary precautions were taken. Vidyashilp Community Trust adopted 21 Government Schools in the N4 region of Bangalore, in 2018, intending to reshape the educational landscape in the state by helping these schools become future-ready. Since the inception of the program, more than 4000 students have been benefited. During a lockdown, VCT raised funds to serve daily meals to close to 50,000 camp workers and daily wagers for two months and to protect children distributed masks to over 2500 students. The trust will distribute workbooks and cursive handwriting books to over 1400 children to keep them effectively engaged during remote learning.