Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vidyashilp Community Trust Recognizes Government School Teachers for Their Contribution Towards Students and Society

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India - Business Wire India Vidyashilp Community Trust (VCT), on Friday, felicitated teachers and principals across twenty-one government schools adopted by the trust, for their commendable work in the last few months in the fight against COVID-19.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-09-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 10:12 IST
Vidyashilp Community Trust Recognizes Government School Teachers for Their Contribution Towards Students and Society
Representative image

Business Wire India Vidyashilp Community Trust (VCT), on Friday, felicitated teachers and principals across twenty-one government schools adopted by the trust, for their commendable work in the last few months in the fight against COVID-19. The trust, aiming to improve the quality of education in rural India by nurturing children and supporting teachers to create a holistic educational environment, presented gift cards and appreciation notes to 140 members of the school staff. With the onset of COVID-19, it became imperative to keep track of people quarantining at their homes to control the further spread of the virus. Teachers have been conducting surveys for the home quarantined in villages to ensure medication was properly administered and social distancing norms were followed. Additionally, they ascertained that the educational needs of the students are also met by personally visiting younger children at home. This enabled the students to clarify doubts and focus on new lessons with their assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Radhika Pai, Head, Vidyashilp Community Trust said, "We deeply appreciate the efforts of our teachers and principals in not only upholding their social responsibilities but also exploring new avenues of education. Through this event, we want to honor them and also encourage our students to look up to them as the role models and superheroes they are." Murali N., Principal, at Maralakunte Government Higher Primary School said, "It is humbling and encouraging to be acknowledged for our work. Our association with VCT is that of trust and support and we hope to continue working with them to bring to reality the vision of a comprehensive educational ecosystem." The event was attended by Mr. Muneendra Kumar, Corporator BBMP Jakkur Ward along with principals from 21 Government schools. Keeping in mind the state guidelines for social distancing, the function was restricted to only 40 guests and all necessary precautions were taken. Vidyashilp Community Trust adopted 21 Government Schools in the N4 region of Bangalore, in 2018, intending to reshape the educational landscape in the state by helping these schools become future-ready. Since the inception of the program, more than 4000 students have been benefited. During a lockdown, VCT raised funds to serve daily meals to close to 50,000 camp workers and daily wagers for two months and to protect children distributed masks to over 2500 students. The trust will distribute workbooks and cursive handwriting books to over 1400 children to keep them effectively engaged during remote learning.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India overtakes USA to record highest number of COVID-19 recoveries: Health Ministry

India has overtaken the United States to register the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, informed Union Health Ministry on Saturday. The total recoveries in the country crossed 42 lakh.India overtakes the USA and becomes No...

Huawei starts ad campaign showing commitment for India

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei on Friday launched an advertising campaign showing its commitment for India. The company launched the campaign on the eve of completing 20 years of presence in the country.Huawei launched advertisements rei...

Thai protesters hold ambitious rally for democratic reforms

Protesters were gathering Saturday in Bangkok for the most ambitious rally so far in a pro-democracy campaign that has shaken up the government and Thailands conservative establishment. Organizers are predicting as many as 50,000 will show ...

Vidyashilp Community Trust Recognizes Government School Teachers for Their Contribution Towards Students and Society

Business Wire India Vidyashilp Community Trust VCT, on Friday, felicitated teachers and principals across twenty-one government schools adopted by the trust, for their commendable work in the last few months in the fight against COVID-19. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020