Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese student jumps to death after slapped by mother in school

A 14-year-old boy jumped to his death from a school building in the Chinese city of Wuhan after his mother slapped him at school, sparking a heated debate among Chinese netizens about parental treatment of teenagers.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 19-09-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 19:49 IST
Chinese student jumps to death after slapped by mother in school

A 14-year-old boy jumped to his death from a school building in the Chinese city of Wuhan after his mother slapped him at school, sparking a heated debate among Chinese netizens about parental treatment of teenagers. The parents of the grade nine student at No. 1 Middle School at Wuhan Jiangxia district was asked by the headteacher to come to school for a meeting after the boy was caught playing poker on Thursday, state-run Global Times reported on Saturday. Surveillance video showed the boy being slapped twice on the face by his mother in the hallway of the school building. After his mother left, Zhang was seen standing silently for three minutes, then climbed over the railing on the fifth floor and jumped. Passing students tried to stop him.

The boy surnamed Zhang and two other students were caught playing cards in their classroom and the parents of the three students were asked to come to school to determine how the students should be disciplined. Local education and judicial authorities are investigating the tragic incident.

The boy's death triggered a huge public reaction and became one of the most viewed and discussed posting on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo, with over 490 million views. "Adolescents have strong self-esteem, which requires respectful communication and education. Parents should not beat their children in public," a netizen commented. Some netizens said the parents should not be entirely blamed as teens often struggle psychologically with extreme emotions and temperament.

"His mother is the saddest, please don't hurt her any more. Don't criticize the boy because we do not know how many times he has been treated like that or how else he suffered. Society should care more about the psychological health of teenagers and learn more science-based education methods," another netizen wrote..

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC expresses unhappiness with trial courts for non-compliance of order for expeditious trial

The Delhi High Court has expressed unhappiness with the trial courts for non-compliance of directions concerning trials and not seeking an extension for complying with the orders. I am of the considered opinion that once a direction is pass...

Lok Sabha passes Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.

Lok Sabha passes Taxation and Other Laws Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions Bill, 2020....

Govt introduces three labour code bills in Lok Sabha

The government on Saturday introduced three labour legislations - Code on Social Security, Industrial Relations Code and the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions - in the Lok Sabha. The bills consolidate existing laws ...

CPI (M) members protest against agriculture reform bills in Rameswaram, wearing potato, onion garlands

Wearing garlands made of onions and potatoes, members of the Communist Party of India Marxist on Saturday held a protest in Rameswarams Thangachimadam against the three farmer bills. We are protesting against the removal of items such as on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020