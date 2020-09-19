Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romanian families protest mandatory use of masks in school

Several hundred Romanians, including many families with young children, protested Saturday in the country's capital against measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, especially social distancing and the mandatory use of masks in schools.

PTI | Bucharest | Updated: 19-09-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 22:54 IST
Romanian families protest mandatory use of masks in school
Some 2.8 million Romanian schoolchildren began their academic year on Monday, with classes being held in classrooms, online or a combination of the two, depending on the intensity of the pandemic in a given region. Image Credit: ANI

Several hundred Romanians, including many families with young children, protested Saturday in the country's capital against measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, especially social distancing and the mandatory use of masks in schools. Like other countries in Europe, the number of new virus cases has spiked in recent days in Romania, with a record 1,713 cases earlier this week and 1,333 more on Saturday. In all, Romania has registered 111,550 cases of COVID-19, with 4,402 confirmed deaths.

Some 2.8 million Romanian schoolchildren began their academic year on Monday, with classes being held in classrooms, online or a combination of the two, depending on the intensity of the pandemic in a given region. Desks have to be at least one meter apart, masks must be worn by students and teachers at the primary school level or higher and classrooms are disinfected daily. Protesters at Bucharest's University Square chanted against President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and drew parallels between the protective measures against the pandemic and the communist and Nazi regimes. One of the speakers at the rally compared the measures to the torture of dissidents during communism.

A large sign carried by a protester included a recent quote from Iohannis about the safety measures — "Kids easily get used to unpleasant things" — above a photograph of children behind barbed-wire fences at a concentration camp Protesters also highlighted the symbolism of holding the rally at University Square, where protests in 1989 against dictator Nicolae Ceausescu led to the fall of his communist regime. Only police and members of the media wore masks at the event, where participants, many carrying Romanian flags, did not respect social distancing rules, either.

Local elections initially slated to be held in June but postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic will be held September 27 to vote for mayors and city councillors across the country. Romania is also scheduled to hold a parliamentary election near the end of the year.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Swift remediation is key to managing cyber risks: S&P

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Media celebrates Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life, legacy n

Across television and streaming services, the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was already front and centre Saturday, a day after her death at 87. A look at coverage and plans in her honour ENCORES FOR RBG Lookin...

Tactically superior CSK ride on Rayudu and new recruits to trump Mumbai Indians

Mahendra Singh Dhoni hasnt lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened Chennai Super Kings, in the manner so typical of them, trumped Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener on Saturday. Ambati Rayudu ...

Haiti moves closer to constitutional referendum, elections

Haitian President Jovenel Moise has appointed nine members to a provisional electoral council tasked with preparing a constitutional referendum and organizing local, municipal, legislative and presidential elections in the Caribbean country...

Second batch of Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia to arrive on Sept 24

The second batch of Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia will reach India on September 24 via the Riyadh-Chennai flight. The Mission has been trying to resolve the issue of Indians in Saudi deportation centres in consultation with the Ministr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020