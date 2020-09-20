Left Menu
Development News Edition

CU to now give 3 hours to write online exams from home

Calcutta University has decided to provide three hours to its undergraduate and postgraduate students to answer papers for online final semester examinations from home, instead of giving 24 hours announced earlier, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 01:21 IST
CU to now give 3 hours to write online exams from home

Calcutta University has decided to provide three hours to its undergraduate and postgraduate students to answer papers for online final semester examinations from home, instead of giving 24 hours announced earlier, an official said on Saturday. The university will conduct final semester examinations online from October 1 to 18.

"It has been decided that students in both UG and PG levels will write their papers in three hours. To address any possible network glitches, half an hour to one hour time will be allotted," the official said. The CU will issue a notification in this regard soon, he said.

After the UGC expressed its reservation to give candidates 24 hours for writing papers, which was tantamount to open book consultation, the faculty council held an emergency meeting on Saturday..

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Swift remediation is key to managing cyber risks: S&P

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Roglic at a loss to explain Tour de France meltdown

Primoz Roglic was at a loss to explain his meltdown after he surrendered the Tour de France overall lead in the final time trial to fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar on Saturday.The 30-year-old was the overwhelming favourite for the title goin...

Tennis-Djokovic overcomes Koepfer to set up Ruud semi-final in Rome

Novak Djokovic overcame a mid-match wobble against Dominik Koepfer before securing a 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over the unseeded German and a semi-final spot at the Italian Open on Saturday.The top-ranked Serb had breezed through the previous two rou...

Spinning clock in New York counts down time until climate devastation

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Sept 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Climate campaigners unveiled a huge countdown clock on Saturday, showing how little time is left before global temperatures hit a critical high, to kick off a week of climat...

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz talk on imminent sequel

Alita Battle Angel 2 may not have an official release date, but fans continue to predict what they can see in the imminent movie. The demand for this movie is severely high among fans. Read further to get the latest updates on this movie.A ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020