Left Menu
Development News Edition

Private equity executive pleads guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

An insurance and private equity executive pleaded guilty on Monday to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud and bribery scheme in which he agreed to pay $40,000 to rig his daughter's ACT college entrance exam. Mark Hauser, 59, entered his plea during a hearing before a federal judge in Boston held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming the latest wealthy parent to admit wrongdoing in the college admissions scandal.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 01:38 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 01:38 IST
Private equity executive pleads guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

An insurance and private equity executive pleaded guilty on Monday to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud and bribery scheme in which he agreed to pay $40,000 to rig his daughter's ACT college entrance exam.

Mark Hauser, 59, entered his plea during a hearing before a federal judge in Boston held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming the latest wealthy parent to admit wrongdoing in the college admissions scandal. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to recommend that Hauser, who lives in Los Angeles, serve six months in prison and pay a $40,000 fine. He faces sentencing on Jan. 21.

Fifty-eight people have been charged in the "Varsity Blues" scandal, in which prosecutors said parents conspired with California college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer to secure their children's college admissions fraudulently. The parents include "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman, who received a 14-day prison sentence, and "Full House" star Lori Loughlin, who was sentenced to two months in prison.

Singer pleaded guilty in March 2019 to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure the admission of students to colleges as fake athletic recruits. Hauser is the founder of Cincinnati, Ohio-based Hauser Private Equity and the owner of the insurance firm Hauser Inc.

Brown & Brown canceled a deal to acquire Hauser Inc after his plea deal became public in August. Prosecutors said Hauser in 2016 agreed to pay Singer $40,000 to have an associate proctor his daughter's ACT exam at a test center in Texas that Singer controlled through bribery and secretly correct her answers.

The associate was Mark Riddell, a Florida private school counselor who has pleaded guilty to taking SAT and ACT college entrance exams in place of Singer's clients' children or correcting their answers while acting as a test proctor.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Two in custody in Tour de France doping probe - Marseille prosecutor

Two people were in custody on Monday after an investigation was opened into suspected doping by the Arkea-Samsic team at this years Tour de France, the Marseille prosecutor said on Monday.Dominique Laurens said in a statement that the probe...

Golf-A new era? DeChambeau's U.S. Open triumph puts field on notice

As the golf world turns its gaze from Winged Foot Golf Club to the years final major at Augusta National in November, questions remain over just how much Bryson DeChambeaus hard-charging U.S. Open win could shift the sports landscape. With ...

U.S. debt to hit nearly twice GDP by 2050 -CBO

U.S. federal debt held by the public will balloon to about 195 of the countrys economic output in 2050, from about 98 at the end of 2020 and 79 in 2019, the Congressional Budget Office projected on Monday.The CBO, in its annual Long Term Bu...

Global banks seek to contain damage over $2 trillion of suspicious transfers

Global banks faced a fresh scandal about dirty money on Monday as they sought to limit the fallout from a cache of leaked documents showing they transferred more than 2 trillion in suspect funds over nearly two decades.Britain-based HSBC Ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020