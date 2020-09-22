Students resume physical classes in Lagos and Ogun after six months of lockdown

Students in public and private schools have resumed physical classes in Lagos, Ogun, and other Southwestern states in Nigeria for a new academic session after six months of lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic curtailing it's spread.

Recall, The Lagos State Government has announced that daycare and nursery classes should still remain at home.

In Ahmadiya, Ojokoro area of Lagos State, students were seen in groups going to school with different colorful uniforms.

Some of them reacted in an interview that they are excited about going back to school to see their mates and teachers after six months.

According to Toluwanimi Enoch, a Basic 1 student wearing his personal protective materials at LASBHOL International School said "I love it that I come back to school. I have been telling my mummy that I want to resume school.

One of the parents who do not want her name published also expressed that the resumption was in a good time having spent several months at home. "though staying home with kids for six months is very tasking coupled with working from home but it's a joy for me to see them returning to school.

She advised parents and caregivers to provide personal protective materials like a facemask, sanitizers, and water for their children while leaving home noting that some schools may not provide enough for them.

Similarly, Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun urged the school management to remain committed to the hygiene measures and facilities put in place in preparation for the reopening.

This contained his congratulatory statement as quoted on his social media page on Monday.

The statement reads, "Today, schools resumed physical classes across Ogun State, as the economy recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We as a Government are doing everything right, including workers' welfare, to return Ogun State to its enviable place of economic prosperity.

"For the collective wellness of our children, I urge school management to remain committed to the hygiene measures and facilities put in place in preparation for the reopening."

"I congratulate all pupils and students returning to class today, and wish them a safe academic year," the governor said.