Police seize arms, ammunition in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday seized a cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK assault rifles and a pistol, from a village here, an official said. The consignment, which also included three AK magazines and 90 rounds, was seized based on specific information in Akhnoor sector, the official added. He said it is suspected that the weapons were airdropped by a Pakistani drone in the village at night.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:13 IST
He said it is suspected that the weapons were airdropped by a Pakistani drone in the village at night. Further details are awaited, the official said.

