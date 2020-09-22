Left Menu
Development News Edition

ABVP alleges signboard of road named after Swami Vivekananda vandalised in JNU

JNU Students'' Union (JNUSU) vice-president Saket Moon said the ABVP was trying to divert attention from the real issues faced by the varsity "JNUSU has been demanding that the administration allow a phased return of students to campus and other issues like online registration for the upcoming semester.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:39 IST
ABVP alleges signboard of road named after Swami Vivekananda vandalised in JNU

The JNU unit of the RSS-affiliated ABVP has filed a police complaint alleging that the signboard of a road named after Swami Vivekananda in the campus has been vandalised. Police said they have received a complaint and are looking into the matter

Calling the vandalism "a pre-planned attack on the ideologically diverse nature of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus", the ABVP claimed that a few student union leaders have given an open call for taking down the signboard. "We are witnessing continuous assaults on symbols of national significance inside the JNU campus. In yet another sequence of the recurring defacement of statues and sign boards named on the personalities significant to our national identity and pride, the perpetrators seem to be persevering, without any respect for law and order. "... it is a clear violation of the Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007... We appeal to the police administration to identify the perpetrators and take strict action against them, to ensure peace and decorum in the campus," the complaint by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said. JNU Students'' Union (JNUSU) vice-president Saket Moon said the ABVP was trying to divert attention from the real issues faced by the varsity

"JNUSU has been demanding that the administration allow a phased return of students to campus and other issues like online registration for the upcoming semester. The ABVP is trying to divert attention from the real issues and are trying to shield the administration from being answerable on these issues," he said.  Objectionable messages, mostly directed towards right-wing outfits, were found written on the pedestal of a yet to be unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda on the JNU campus last year in November following which the varsity administration had filed a police complaint.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican steps up opposition to euthanasia and assisted suicide

The Vatican doubled down on its opposition to euthanasia on Tuesday, calling it an act of homicide that can never be justified or tolerated.A new document, issued as more countries consider legalising euthanasia or assisted suicide, said le...

Report finds 'abundant' supply of illicit drugs in EU

Illicit drugs are increasingly available in the European Union, where there is now an abundant supply, the blocs drug monitoring agency said in a report published on Tuesday. The agency highlighted cocaine as a growing problem. Its purity i...

Delhi HC stays trial court order restraining publication of book on Asaram Bapu's conviction

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside a trial court order restraining the publication of a book that claims to be the true story behind the conviction of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case. A s...

Supreme Court vacancy becomes rallying cry in final stretch of U.S. race

Donald Trumps campaign has begun selling Fill That Seat t-shirts while his Republican Party talks up the U.S. presidents record of picking rule of law jurists.Democrats are telling voters that the choice of a conservative for the countrys h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020