NIRF doesn't use any classification of journals for rankings of management institutes: Govt

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) does not use any classification of journals for rankings of management institutions, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Tuesday. He made the comments in response to a question in Rajya Sabha by BJP's Rakesh Sinha. "The NIRF does not use any classification of journals for rankings of management institutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:10 IST
NIRF doesn't use any classification of journals for rankings of management institutes: Govt

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) does not use any classification of journals for rankings of management institutions, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Tuesday. He made the comments in response to a question in Rajya Sabha by BJP's Rakesh Sinha.

"The NIRF does not use any classification of journals for rankings of management institutions. All articles published in management discipline and indexed in Web of Science and Scopus are considered for ranking of management institutions. In addition, articles published in FT50 journals are also given additional weightage," he said. "Classes A*, A, B, C are rated by the Australian Business Deans Council, in which the journals of various research institutes of the world are divided into four categories," he added.

The minister said as per the list published by ABDC Business Perspective and Research, the names of Indian journals which have been categorized are Indian Economic Journal, Indian Economic Review, Indian Development and Development Review, Indian Journal of Corporate Governance, Indian Journal of Economics, Indian Journal of Finance, Indian Journal of Finance and Banking, Indian Journal of Gender Studies, Indian Journal of Industrial Relation, Indian Journal of Labour Economics, Indian Journal of Marketing..

