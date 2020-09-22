Left Menu
J-K admin constitutes committee to review cases of All India Services officers' suspension

The home secretary/Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir shall be coopted as members in a case concerning a member of the Indian Police Service (IPS), the order read. Similarly, it said the Administrative Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment/Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, J-K, shall be coopted as members in a case concerning a member of the Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:58 IST
J-K admin constitutes committee to review cases of All India Services officers' suspension

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday constituted a committee to review the cases of suspension of All India Services officers in the union territory. In terms of Rule 3(8)(c) of the All India Services (Disciplines and Appeal) Rules, 1969, and in supersession of all previous orders on the subject, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee to review the cases of suspension of officers of All India Services, an order issued by the General Administration Department said.

The order said the chief secretary of the union territory would be the chairman of the review committee, while Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, would be its member and commissioner/secretary to the government, General Administration Department its member secretary. The home secretary/Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir shall be coopted as members in a case concerning a member of the Indian Police Service (IPS), the order read. Similarly, it said the Administrative Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment/Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, J-K, shall be coopted as members in a case concerning a member of the Indian Forest Service (IFoS). The committee would discharge the functions and follow the procedures for the review of the cases placed before it as laid down in the All India Services (Disciplines and Appeal) Rules, 1969, the order said, adding that the concerned departments shall submit an agenda note with full details of the case for consideration of the committee.

