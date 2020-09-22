NDMC rolls out tax amnesty scheme for unauthorised colonies' residents

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday announced that the NDMC has rolled out a property tax amnesty scheme in order to provide relief to the residents of unauthorised regularised colonies. As per terms of the scheme, if a taxpayer of residential properties in such colonies pays property tax for the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21, all outstanding tax prior to the financial year 2019-20 shall be exempted, he said. "Similarly, in the case of non-residential properties in such colonies, if a tax payer pays outstanding property tax of the last three financial years and of the current year i.e., of 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, his or her property tax arrears for the period prior to it shall be exempted," he said.

The benefit of this amnesty scheme will be available only on filing of property tax return and making the payment of the aforesaid tax dues, without any interest and penalty, only till October 31. Prakash said property tax department for all six zones will organise special camps in these colonies in association with the respective councillors. Residents of these colonies are from poor and middle class families and generally are not in a position to make payments of their pending property tax for last many years, he said.