UK health minister doesn't rule out telling uni students to stay away from home at Christmas

British health minister Matt Hancock on Thursday didn't rule out the possibility that university students would have to stay away from home over Christmas to reduce the spread of COVID-19 if there were widespread issues with outbreaks on campus.

"We haven't reached that point yet... I don't rule out anything," Hancock told BBC when asked about the possibility.

"We don't rule out anything. It's not something that I want to do. But what's important is that we, of course, keep people safe and keep the virus under control."