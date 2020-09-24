Dy Medical superintendent, executive engineer suspended for shortage of oxygen at GMC hospital

Taking a serious view of shortage of oxygen in COVID wards at the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here, authorities on Thursday ordered suspension of the in-charge executive engineer and deputy medical superintendent. A three-member panel was set up on Tuesday to look into complaints of shortage of oxygen in COVID wards of the hospital which had triggered protests . In the light of findings of the probe committee, it has become incumbent to take corrective measures and to take action against officers who were associated with the duty of managing oxygen supply in GMC hospital, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education department, Atul Dulloo said in the order here.

He ordered suspension of in-charge executive engineer, Tejinder Singh, and has attached him with the office of chief engineer, mechanical engineering department. Similarly, in-charge deputy medical superintendent Dr Deepak Kumar has been suspended and attached with the office of director health service, he said.

Dr Harjeet Rai has been posted as in-charge deputy medical superintendent Super Speciality hospital, he added. The committee headed by Dr Yash Paul Sharma has indicted the official for negligence and lack of coordination.

"There has been complete lack of coordination between the hospital administration and engineering wing of the hospital and this mismanagement led to the poor service delivery system to patients, particularly those suffering from COVID", the officer said. There has been mismanagement on the part of the hospital administration and officers were dealing with situations in a very casual and unprofessional manner, he added.