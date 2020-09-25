Left Menu
Development News Edition

AYUSH ministry’s ‘Yoga Break’ protocol resumes

The protocol was initially launched on a trial basis in January and was found to be effective, based on an analysis of feedback of participants. The AYUSH Ministry resumed the demonstration and practice of the “Yoga Break” (Y-Break) protocol on Friday at the AYUSH Bhavan and MDNIY campuses in Delhi, the ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 13:49 IST
AYUSH ministry’s ‘Yoga Break’ protocol resumes

Activities for promoting the “Yoga Break” protocol of the Ministry of AYUSH, which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed from Friday, the ministry said. The five-minute protocol is intended to introduce people at the workplace to Yoga, and also help them to take a break from the work schedule and to refresh and re-focus, it said.

Yoga is an ancient Indian discipline intended to bring balance and well-being of individuals to the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual dimensions.  "Due to the change in working habits, particularly on the computer and continuously sitting for long hours, the majority of the workforce is feeling work stress. Such stress may decrease the focus at work which may further hamper their efficiency and effectiveness," the ministry said. The Ministry of AYUSH in association with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) had developed five minutes yoga break protocol to de-stress, refresh and re-focus the workers at the workplace in 2019.

The protocol developed by a group of eminent Yoga experts contains stretching exercises like Tadasana, Kati Chakrasana, among others, and Nadisodhana Bhramari Pranayama and Dhyana. The protocol was initially launched on a trial basis in January and was found to be effective, based on an analysis of feedback of participants.

The AYUSH Ministry resumed the demonstration and practice of the “Yoga Break” (Y-Break) protocol on Friday at the AYUSH Bhavan and MDNIY campuses in Delhi, the ministry said.  "Taking account of the currently prevailing health emergency, additional emphasis was laid on breathing exercise (pranayama), in view of its effectiveness in increasing the lungs' capacity," it said. The demonstration and training will continue for 10 minutes daily in the lawns of AYUSH Bhavan and participants from various offices in the vicinity have enlisted themselves to join it. Strict adherence to the norms of social distancing and other guidelines of the government are being ensured, the ministry said.  The AYUSH Ministry will extend this facility free of cost to the staff and officers of various offices situated in GPO Complex, INA, New Delhi, in the coming weeks, it said.

TRENDING

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 9 recap, when will it be back on Netflix?

Software vendor Tyler Technologies tells U.S. local government clients it was hacked

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea to tighten social distancing curbs during two holiday weeks

South Korea on Friday said it would impose tighter restrictions during the Chuseok autumn holiday weeks when people traditionally reunite with families, flagging the risks of new clusters of coronavirus infections. The new curbs apply to at...

Cancelled flights strand 25 Easter Islanders for 6 months

For people around the world, the coronavirus has caused distressing separations and delayed homecomings. But the situation for a group of 25 residents from remote Easter Island stands out. For six months now the group has been stranded far ...

Winston Peters announces two new diplomatic appointments

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced two new diplomatic appointments Michael Appleton as New Zealands first resident High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. Tredene Dobson as New Zealands next Ambassador to Viet Nam. Sri Lan...

Rugby-Grassroots fixtures postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19: RFU

The Rugby Football Union RFU has confirmed that no organised league fixtures, with the exception of the Premiership, Championship and womens top-tier Premier 15s, will take place until January due to the tightening of COVID-19 curbs. Prime ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020