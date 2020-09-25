Left Menu
Schaeffler India, TISS tie up to provide skill training to graduating students in Gujarat

The curriculum aims to empower 300 students through wage employment and remaining 50 students through start-up community and entrepreneurship development, it said. The objective behind this programme, which is fully funded by Schaeffler India, is to provide skill training to graduating college students to enable them to better understand and enhance their job-related skills, said the release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:21 IST
Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India has partnered with Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to implement a National University Students' Skill Development (NUSSD) programme, for providing skill training to 350 graduating students from three colleges in Vadodra in Gujarat. Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two partners, the programme will cover training in eight diploma courses, Schaeffler India said in a release. It comprises banking and financial market, exports and imports management services, entrepreneurship, digital marketing, travel and tourism, pharma sales management, and retail management.

According to the release, selected students will receive classroom training for around 4-6 months at the Schaeffler HOPE NUSSD Training Centres at three colleges in Vadodara and, thereafter, will be sent to relevant industries for internships or on-the-job-training for 40 days. The curriculum aims to empower 300 students through wage employment and remaining 50 students through start-up community and entrepreneurship development, it said.

The objective behind this programme, which is fully funded by Schaeffler India, is to provide skill training to graduating college students to enable them to better understand and enhance their job-related skills, said the release. "For Schaeffler, skilling is not only valuable but a viable and long-term plan. Programmes like these are in line with Schaeffler India's CSR initiative 'HOPE'," said Santanu Ghoshal, vice-president (human resources) and Head (CSR) at Schaeffler India.

The partnership is a powerful step to enable students to gain relevant and sustainable employment skills, he said. The programme is aligned to NUSSD, a flagship initiative by TISS launched in 2013 to provide job-related skill training to college students for employability.

