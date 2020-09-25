Nizamabad Local Authorities MLC bypoll to be held on Oct 9

The bypoll to the Nizamabad Local Authorities MLC seatin Telangana will be held on October 9. According to a press release issued by the Election Commission of India on Friday, counting of votes will be taken up on October 12.

As per the ECIs earlier notification the bypoll to the MLC seat was scheduled to be held on April 7. However, it was rescheduled due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Three candidates including Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Raos daughter and former MP K Kavitha are in the poll fray. The vacancy was caused due to disqualification of the sitting member of the Legislative Council (MLC) R Bhoopathi Reddy.

The Model Code of Conduct concerning this election will come into force with immediate effect in the constituency, the ECI release added.PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.