Centre plans to strengthen district skill committees under PMKVY-III: Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 20:37 IST
Referring to the migrant workers' problems, the minister said, "We are focusing on 116 important districts and would leverage technology to provide skilling to 3 lakh migrant youth workers." Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Centre is planning to strengthen district skill committees as part of the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) as the initial one-year plan of the flagship skill development scheme has been cleared by the Prime Minister's Office, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Saturday. "We have taken the initiative to strengthen district skill committees as part of the plans to introduce PMKVY-III. You will be happy to note that the Prime Minister's Office has approved the initial one-year plan to introduce PMKVY - III," said the minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

In a veiled reference to China, the minister said that while today various institutions across the world have appreciated India's efforts in terms of leveraging technology and taking a resolution to become self-reliant in wake of the COVID times, the country has sent across a strong message to the neighbouring country which has a competitive nature and a polluted mindset. "The world is astonished as to how such a huge country like India has taken a resolve to become self-reliant with a nationalist thought and dedication to move ahead with transparency, we will provide quality products to the world using modern technology," he added.

Referring to the migrant workers' problems, the minister said, "We are focusing on 116 important districts and would leverage technology to provide skilling to 3 lakh migrant youth workers." Addressing an Assocham webinar, Pandey informed that the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has recently signed an MoU with IIM Bengaluru to conduct a large-scale study on the issue of skill gap. "We have planned to study the skill gap in all districts across India and I would invite the industry to partner with us and help us utilise their expertise," he said. Pandey further said that while IIM Bengaluru will act as a mentor, the ministry will partner with various other IIMs countrywide. "So far over eight IIMs have given their consent in this regard, we will connect them with district skill committees so that the entire ecosystem is covered." He also sought the industry's support in terms of CSR funds or any other means to help the government strengthen internet connectivity in rural areas and realise Prime Minister's dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He also said that through Directorate General of Training (DGT), the ministry is focusing on blended training and is stressing on all sectors. "For dual system training, we have signed MoUs at over 700 different places and are working on it. The New Education Policy 2020 also stresses upon the need for blended training and skilling," said Pandey.

