Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Rashford says UK response to food poverty campaign lacks empathy

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has said he was disappointed by the British government's "lack of empathy" over calls to help tackle hunger among children.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 09:05 IST
Soccer-Rashford says UK response to food poverty campaign lacks empathy
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has said he was disappointed by the British government's "lack of empathy" over calls to help tackle hunger among children. The England international forward formed a taskforce with major food brands to help tackle child food poverty, writing an open letter to parliament endorsing three policy recommendations of the National Food Strategy earlier this month.

The points included expanding free school meals to children whose families are on universal credit, expanding holiday provision to all children on free school meals, and increasing the value of Healthy Start vouchers. But Rashford said that the written response from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson only listed the government's existing child poverty policies.

"I am disappointed by the lack of empathy shown in recent weeks towards protecting our most vulnerable, the future of this country," Rashford told the BBC on Saturday. "I didn't have the education of a politician, I have never claimed to have all of the answers - but I have a voice and I'll continue to use it for the millions who are not being heard.

"The drive of myself and the taskforce to see these three government policies implemented without delay is stronger than ever... Letting millions of children in the UK go hungry at night is only an issue of humanity. We need to do better." Rashford had earned widespread praise after the 22-year-old successfully campaigned for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays in Britain, revealing that he too had relied on such support as a boy.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief hails Modi's assurance of India's vaccine prodn prowess to help nations fight COVID-19

World Health Organization WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modis assurance that India will use its vaccine production capacity in helping nations fight COVID-19, saying the pandemic can be defeated onl...

Airowater looking to raise USD 20 mn to fund expansion plans

Atmospheric water generator firm Airowater Pvt Ltd is looking to raise around USD 20 million nearly Rs 150 crore to fund its expansion plans, including increasing production capacity, strengthening presence in India and overseas markets lik...

Guj: Coast Guard rescues 12 crew members of sinking cargo ship

Twelve crew members of a cargo vessel sinking in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast have been rescued by the Coast Guard, officials said on Sunday. Around 9 pm on Saturday, the Coast Guard received information that there was flooding onb...

Need to up my game and get a few runs, says Karthik

Yet to fire with the bat in the tournament so far, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Diinesh Karthik has admitted that he needs to up his own game in the coming matches of the Indian Premier League. Young Shubman Gill shone with an unbeaten ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020