Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) of Kenya has decided to take strict measures and punish teachers who fail to report to schools before Monday, September 28, a deadline set by the Ministry of Education, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

Quoting a circular from the week that begun on Monday, September 21, People Daily indicated that the teachers would face dire consequences if they missed the deadline.

Sub-County Directors of Education (SDEs) has warned tutors that missing today's deadline amounted to absconding work which is a punishable offense.

"Teachers will not be allowed to ask for a day off, they must all report today and on subsequent days for the tasks directed by the Ministry of Education to run smoothly," read a memo in part.

According to previous wrangles, teachers were threatened with removal from payrolls for absconding duties through various means such as strikes and demonstrations.

The teachers had been directed to report back to their respective institutions to adequately prepare for schools reopening as Covid-19 cases ease.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Secretary Dr. Nancy Macharia had asked the SDEs, Regional Directors, and TSC County Directors to coordinate the preparations exercise after the tutors return.

"All teachers are directed to take part in the development of innovative strategies designed to offer psychological support to learners, parents, and stakeholders," stated Macharia.