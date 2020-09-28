Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celebration of Creation of an Education philosophy "Manifestism" by Ritesh Rawal

27th Sep, Manifestism day, this day is celebrated as a day of creation of an education philosophy Manifestism by Ritesh Rawal New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) As a successful Founder of Dudes and Dolls - The Cosmic School, Adhyay School and Ritesh Rawal Foundation, Ritesh has been working in the field of education for more than a decade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:52 IST
Celebration of Creation of an Education philosophy "Manifestism" by Ritesh Rawal

27th Sep, Manifestism day, this day is celebrated as a day of creation of an education philosophy Manifestism by Ritesh Rawal New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) As a successful Founder of Dudes and Dolls - The Cosmic School, Adhyay School and Ritesh Rawal Foundation, Ritesh has been working in the field of education for more than a decade. His research work revolves around the thought-provoking topics in the area education, which are related to its evolution, and different eras related to education. Manifestism is a philosophical term created by Ritesh Rawal to name his educational philosophy, it is an amalgamation of the English word “Manifestation” which means an event, action, or object that clearly shows or embodies something abstract or theoretical and “ism”, ism at the end of a word suggests the word is related to a belief (or system of beliefs) accepted as an authority by a group or school of thought.

According to Ritesh Rawal, education is the most important tool that can bring equality in society and uplift the socio-economic state of the world. According to Ritesh, “When I extended my research work to evaluate existing education philosophical framework education, I discovered that the existing frameworks are evolved as per the eras they were created in, however with the evolution of social structures, environment, and human beings the philosophical approach towards education has to be evolved with the expectation and the purpose of education required in today’s scenario and the component of visibility and tangibility has to address more clearly and in a philosophical framework. The existing philosophies addressed education up to the stage of experimentation which is a bit far from the expectation of the current era in which the stakeholder of educational philosophy has evolved and expects proof of applicability, in today’s world proof of applicability is an essential element and it needs to be addressed at the stage of a philosophical educational framework, so that learning space, the learning environment, teaching methodology, development of teachers can be done accordingly to establish proof of applicability. Proof of applicability can only be established once the focus at the philosophical level will move beyond the experimentation approach and in order to bring that change the ultimate aim of the learning approach should be the Manifestation of learning in the real-life either in the tangible or intangible form, therefore philosophically education would move towards a new direction called “Manifestism”. This is the genesis of the world’s new education philosophy “Manifestism”." Expansion of philosophy starts when a philosopher, after creating it, hands over to the world and people start using it; discussing it, share their questions and opinions about it.

During the celebration of Manifestism Day, On the 27th Sep’20, Ritesh Rawal also launched a website www.themanifestism.com to invite people across the globe to participate in the expansion of Manifestism, through the website people will be able to read about the philosophy, understand about its genesis, its structure, ask questions about it and can become part of Manifestism by Ritesh Rawal. Image: Ritesh Rawal - Founder, Dudes and Dolls - The Cosmic School, Adhyay School PWR PWR

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch coronavirus second wave continues, cases near record on Monday

The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands remained at near-record levels on Monday as the countrys second wave continued, with 2,914 new cases registered in the previous 24 hours, data released by health authorities showed...

Sonam Kapoor calls Ranbir 'a bonafide rockstar' on 38th birthday

Calling him a bonafide rockstar, actor Sonam Kapoor on Monday extended birthday wishes to her Sanju co-star Ranbir Kapoor and wished him everything badhiya good in life. The Neerja actor shared a short clip from the 2018 biographical Sanju ...

Pakistan's Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif arrested in money laundering case

Pakistans top Opposition leader and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was arrested by the countrys anti-graft body on Monday after a court rejected his bail plea in a money laundering case. The development comes just ahead of the planned prote...

Threat to evacuate U.S. diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

Washington has made preparations to withdraw diplomats from Iraq after warning Baghdad it could shut its embassy, two Iraqi officials and two Western diplomats said, a step Iraqis fear could turn their country into a battle zone.Any move by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020