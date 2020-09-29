Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

The Bayelsa State government of Nigeria has approved October 5 as the date for the full reopening of all private and public schools, according to a news report by Naija News.

The State Governor, Duoye Diri gave the approval at the end of a meeting of the committee on safe re-opening of schools held at the government house in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital, on Monday.

According to the Governor, all the schools, both private and public, including tertiary institutions are to resume full academic activities.

The State Commissioner for information, orientation, and strategy, Ayibaina Duba who communicated the decision to journalists said the government hopes the decision will help cover lost grounds as a result of the forced lockdown brought about by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"The third term and session would terminate on December 18, 2020, and a new academic session would commence in January 2021," he said.

"Government has also directed the committee to close down private schools operating below government approved standards. This directive is strictly to protect students from learning under unhygienic environment, where they might be exposed to COVID-19 and other infections.

"What we have done is to ensure that the lost time is regained. Therefore, the government of Bayelsa state, under the leadership of senator Douye Diri, has decided with all the critical stakeholders that all schools, both public and private and all tertiary institutions, should resume for classes from the 5th of October, 2020.

"It has also come to the notice of government that many private schools are not up to standard and the governor directed the ministry of education to shut down such schools."